Home

POWERED BY

Services
T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane K. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane K. Smith Obituary
Diane K. Smith
Diane K. Smith, 62, of Norristown, passed away of natural causes Friday, Aug. 9, in her home.
She was born in Palmerton to Kathryn B. (Green) and the late Luther H. Smith.
She was a onetime member of the former First United Church of Christ, Palmerton.
A graduate of Kutztown University, Diane was a librarian for Pennsylvania State Hospitals for 35 years until retiring in 2016. She enjoyed quilting, shopping, reading and the company of a cat.
Survivors: Sister, Kim Smith; brothers, Michael Smith, and wife Marilyn, Bruce Maysmith, and wife Tracy.
She was predeceased by her brother, Luther Smith Jr.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. No calling hours. Contributions: . www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now