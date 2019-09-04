|
|
Diane K. Smith
Diane K. Smith, 62, of Norristown, passed away of natural causes Friday, Aug. 9, in her home.
She was born in Palmerton to Kathryn B. (Green) and the late Luther H. Smith.
She was a onetime member of the former First United Church of Christ, Palmerton.
A graduate of Kutztown University, Diane was a librarian for Pennsylvania State Hospitals for 35 years until retiring in 2016. She enjoyed quilting, shopping, reading and the company of a cat.
Survivors: Sister, Kim Smith; brothers, Michael Smith, and wife Marilyn, Bruce Maysmith, and wife Tracy.
She was predeceased by her brother, Luther Smith Jr.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. No calling hours. Contributions: . www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 4, 2019