Diane M. Agosti
Diane M. (Bevan) Agosti, of Lake Hauto, Nesquehoning, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, Coaldale, at the age of 85.
Born in Potts-
ville, March 10, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Russell C. and Hazel (Sheehan) Bevan. She was the wife of the late Ermano Ottavio "Herman" Agosti, who passed away in 2018.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Hazel (Bevan) Moran; and six brothers, T. Russell, William, Robert, James, J. Richard and Donald Bevan.
She was a 1951 graduate of Pottsville Area High School, a homemaker, and co-owner of the former Hometown, Mahanoy City and Weatherly IGAs.
Surviving are her daughter, Patricia Marie Confer, wife of Gregory J. "Fred," of Tamaqua; sons Joseph E. Agosti, and his partner Catherine Melfi, of Millsboro, DE, James C. Agosti, and his wife Tracy, of Tamaqua, Steven M. Agosti, and his wife Colleen, of Tuscarora, and Robert J. Agosti, and his wife Linda, of Lake Hauto; grandchildren Adam, Olivia, Abbigale, Tavio, Ava, Steven, David, Anthony, Nico, Gianna, Dante, Gregory, Salina, and her husband Tony Stanell, Dominick, and wife Mindy; and great-granddaughter Parker, Kassandra her husband Joe Kayes and his son Korbyn; many nieces and nephews and friends.
A member of St. John XXIII Catholic Church of Tamaqua, Diane was passionately involved in her community from the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, of which she was a member since 1955, to attending countless sporting events of her own children, her grandchildren, as well as many others who also called her Nana. Diane was the matriarch of her family and mother to all. She will be missed by all.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday March 5, at 10 a.m. in St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua, with Msgr. Thomas Baddick officiating. Friends may call on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. of 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, from 5-8 p.m. Beta Sigma Phi members are invited to participate in a service at 5:30 p.m. No morning calling hours. Interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to: Torchbearer Theta Sorority, c/o Sharon Connely, 633 Arlington St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online registry and condolences may be signed at
www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 2, 2020