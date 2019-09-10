|
Mrs. Dianne S. Melber
Mrs. Dianne Sylvia Melber, 75, of Sixth Street, Jim Thorpe, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Donald Melber for 53 years.
She was a waitress and bartender for the former Terpstra's and Gerber's for over 30 years.
Born in Coaldale, she was a daughter of the late Marvin and Rachel (Swank) Mantz.
She was a member of Friedens Lutheran Church, New Ringgold.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Donny, and his wife, Raellyn, of Billings, MT and Kenneth, and his wife, Jo Lynn, of Lansford; a daughter, Lisa of Jim Thorpe; a sister, Gloria, wife of Kenneth Ackerman; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by a son, Craig; and a sister, Sandra Solt.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the church.
Published in Times News on Sept. 10, 2019