Diane M. Trine
Diane M. Trine, 67, of Lehighton passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Campus. She was the companion of the late William Fairchild, who died in 2014.
Born on Sept. 4, 1952, in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Norman and June (Smith) Trine.
She worked as a sewer at the former Scotty's Fashions in Lehighton for many years.
Diane loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son, Jack Fairchild, husband of Dawn of Lehighton; daughters, Crystal, wife of Joe Eremus of Lehighton and Roxanne, wife of Dave Kellams of North Carolina; grandchildren, Joe Jr., Danielle, Marissa, Brittney, Kyle and Sierra; great-grandchildren, Trinity, Madison, Hayvenlee, Dylan and Brynlee; brothers, Larry and Roger; and sisters, Linda, Susan and Joanne.
She was predeceased by her son, Billy.
Services: A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 30, 2019