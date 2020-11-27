Mrs. Diann L.
Urban
Mrs. Diann L. Urban, 78, of Lehighton, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
She was the wife of Charles Urban. They were married on Sept. 11, 1965, and celebrated 55 years of marriage.
Prior to retiring, she was an administrative assistant at the former Gnaden Huetten Hospital, Lehighton, for over 20 years.
Born at home on the family farm in Mahoning Valley, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Laura (Breiner) Gilbert.
Diann was a 50-year member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Mahoning.
She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing and gardening. She assisted her children as a Cub Scout Den Mother and 4-H Leader for sewing. When she was younger, she was most proud of participating in 4-H and was awarded with a Grand Champion Blue Ribbon for her steer.
She was also preceded in death by a brother Donald; and a sister, Dolores Beibleheimer.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a son Greg, and his wife, Kathy, of Tamaqua; two daughters, Melissa, wife of Troy Hartman of Andreas, and Kristin, wife of Dan Butz of Lehighton; two brothers, Earlyn, and his wife, Janice, and Lamar, both of Lehighton; five grandchildren, Dr. Taylor Urban, Tannar, wife of Luke Matsago, Tyler and Emily Butz and TJ Hartman; nieces and nephews; and her canine companion, Gordon.
Service: Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 W. Penn Pike, Route 309, New Ringgold, with the Rev. Lauren Wolfe-Blatt officiating. Interment, St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery. Call 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday. CDC guidelines will be followed; social distancing and masks are required. Online condolences can be offered at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com
.