In loving memory of Dianna Fridirici who passed away 7 years ago on March 26, 2012
Although you sleep in heaven now,
you're not that far away
our hearts are full of memories,
so you're with us everyday
Those memories that we have of you,
rest assured will never fade
since it took a lifetime with all of us
to watch them being made
Could it really be seven years,
since the morning that you went
leaving all your suffering to follow
the angel who was sent.
We know you are at peace now,
in a place where you are free,
showing us the hope that one day
you'll be waiting for us to see
Forever in our hearts
Love, Paul, Todd, Christine, Kelsey, Kayla, and family
Published in Times News on Mar. 26, 2019