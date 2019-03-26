In loving memory of Dianna Fridirici who passed away 7 years ago on March 26, 2012



Although you sleep in heaven now,

you're not that far away

our hearts are full of memories,

so you're with us everyday

Those memories that we have of you,

rest assured will never fade

since it took a lifetime with all of us

to watch them being made

Could it really be seven years,

since the morning that you went

leaving all your suffering to follow

the angel who was sent.

We know you are at peace now,

in a place where you are free,

showing us the hope that one day

you'll be waiting for us to see

Forever in our hearts

Forever in our hearts

Love, Paul, Todd, Christine, Kelsey, Kayla, and family Published in Times News on Mar. 26, 2019