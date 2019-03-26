Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DIANNA FRIDIRICI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DIANNA FRIDIRICI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DIANNA FRIDIRICI Obituary
In loving memory of Dianna Fridirici who passed away 7 years ago on March 26, 2012

Although you sleep in heaven now,
you're not that far away
our hearts are full of memories,
so you're with us everyday
Those memories that we have of you,
rest assured will never fade
since it took a lifetime with all of us
to watch them being made
Could it really be seven years,
since the morning that you went
leaving all your suffering to follow
the angel who was sent.
We know you are at peace now,
in a place where you are free,
showing us the hope that one day
you'll be waiting for us to see
Forever in our hearts
Love, Paul, Todd, Christine, Kelsey, Kayla, and family
Published in Times News on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.