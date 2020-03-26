|
|
In loving memory of Dianna Fridirici who passed away 8 years ago on March 26, 2012
You left behind our broken hearts and
happy memories too
It's now been eight years already
but still we are missing you.
We wish that you were here with us but that can never be
Only the memories within our hearts
is all that we can see.
We remember many good times
and all days we got to share
grateful for each moment and treasuring them with care
We hold you close in all our hearts,
and there you will remain
to walk with us throughout our days until we meet again.
Forever and always in our hearts
Love, Paul, Todd, Christine, Kelsey, Kayla, and family
Published in Times News on Mar. 26, 2020