Dianne Delores Binder

Dianne Delores Binder, 69, of Penn Forest Township, passed away Wednesday, June 5, in her home. She was the wife of the late John Binder, who passed away in September of 2018.

Born in Lehighton, she was the daughter of the late Paul and In-geborg (Winch) Frable.

She had been employed at the former Peerless Mill in Lehighton for eight years. Along with her husband, she then co-owned and operated Binnies Dog House, Coplay for 15 years before retiring due to COPD.

Dianne is now in heaven with her beloved dogs Cookie 1 and Cookie 2.

She is survived by children, Michelle Rausch, and companion Kevin Behler, with whom she resided, of Penn Forest, Jerry Hudgins, and wife Lori, of Easton; four amazing grandchildren, Kristen, RJ, Nate and Makayla; brothers, George Frable and Karl Frable of Lehighton; sisters, Ingeborg Hill of Jim Thorpe, Kelly Frable of Lehighton, twin sister, Dawn Frable, of Penn Forest, Marilyn Boyles of WV, and Terri Nickelson of MD.

She was predeceased by a brother Paul Frable Jr.

Service: A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, 200 Franklin St., Weissport, with Rev. John P. Hassler officiating.