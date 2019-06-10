Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mayes-Melber Funeral Home
200 Franklin St
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-0510
Resources
More Obituaries for Dianne Binder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dianne D. Binder

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dianne D. Binder Obituary
Dianne Delores Binder
Dianne Delores Binder, 69, of Penn Forest Township, passed away Wednesday, June 5, in her home. She was the wife of the late John Binder, who passed away in September of 2018.
Born in Lehighton, she was the daughter of the late Paul and In-geborg (Winch) Frable.
She had been employed at the former Peerless Mill in Lehighton for eight years. Along with her husband, she then co-owned and operated Binnies Dog House, Coplay for 15 years before retiring due to COPD.
Dianne is now in heaven with her beloved dogs Cookie 1 and Cookie 2.
She is survived by children, Michelle Rausch, and companion Kevin Behler, with whom she resided, of Penn Forest, Jerry Hudgins, and wife Lori, of Easton; four amazing grandchildren, Kristen, RJ, Nate and Makayla; brothers, George Frable and Karl Frable of Lehighton; sisters, Ingeborg Hill of Jim Thorpe, Kelly Frable of Lehighton, twin sister, Dawn Frable, of Penn Forest, Marilyn Boyles of WV, and Terri Nickelson of MD.
She was predeceased by a brother Paul Frable Jr.
Service: A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, 200 Franklin St., Weissport, with Rev. John P. Hassler officiating.
Published in Times News on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now