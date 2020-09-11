1/1
Dianne R. Ahner
Mrs. Dianne R.
Ahner
Mrs. Dianne R. Ahner, 72, of Orioles Drive, Mahoning Township, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Campus, Lehighton. She was the widow of Charles F. Ahner Jr., who passed away in 2004.
Prior to retir-ing, she was a buyer in the dom-estic de-part-ment of the former Bright's Department Store, Lehighton.
Born in Parryville, she was a daughter of the late Paul T. and Edna (Snell) Wentz.
She was a member of People's E.C. Church, Lehighton.
Surviving are two daughters, Tricia D., wife of Dick Miller of West Port, N.Y., and Krista L., wife of Ernie Smith of Lehighton; four grandchildren, Gina Pitcher and Karissa Smith, and Charlie and Maddison Miller; two great-granddaughters; seven siblings, Sandra Ahner, Linda Markell, Ricky, Bruce, David and Randy Wentz and Cheryl Smit; and many nieces and nephews.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, People's E.C. Church, 216 Wagner St., Lehighton, with Pastor Mike Coulson officiating. Interment, Long Run Cemetery, Lehighton. Call 10-11 a.m. Monday in the church. Arrangements by Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, 200 Franklin St., Weissport.


Published in Times News on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Mayes-Melber Funeral Home
200 Franklin St
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-0510
