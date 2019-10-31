|
Mrs. Dina Marie
Gibson
Mrs. Dina Marie Gibson, 89, of the Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. She was the wife of William Gibson Sr. They were married for over 70 years.
Born in Sum-mit Hill, she was a daugh-ter of the late Peter and Olga (Zanchetta) Salezze, and had lived there until 2001, when she moved to Hershey.
Dina was a graduate of the former Summit Hill High School and worked in the local garment industry most of her life.
After her retirement, she enjoyed caring for her grandchildren, gardening and cooking.
While residing in Summit Hill, she was a devoted member of St. Paul's UCC Church, where she served in various capacities and enjoyed quilting.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, William Jr. and his wife, Toni, and G. David and his wife, Jacki; a daughter Patricia, wife of Jim Thompson; five grandchildren, Amy (Gibson) Flynn, and her husband, Kyle, Lauren (Gibson) Shimer, and her husband, Josh, David Gibson, and his wife, Shana, Joshua Thompson and Caleb Thompson; and six great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Erma Lawton (John) of Summit Hill and Jean Baugher (Paul) of Ellicott City, MD; and a brother, Dino Salezze (Yolanda) of Germansville.
Service: Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made in to the Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Drive, Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
Published in Times News on Oct. 31, 2019