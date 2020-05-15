Home

Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Dion S. Smith Jr.

Dion S. Smith Jr. Obituary
Dion S.
Smith Jr.
Dion S. Smith Jr., 32, of Lehigh Avenue, Palmerton, died suddenly early Thursday evening, May 7, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton.
Born in Lehighton, he was the son of Dion S. Sr. and Kathleen G. (Roberts) Smith, with whom he resided.
Dion was employed by a medical supply company, Jim Thorpe, where he worked in the installation and delivery department.
He attended Blue Mountain Comm-unity Church, Palmer-
ton.
A 2006 graduate of the Palmerton Area High School, he later served in the Army, Iraq, achieving the rank of Spec E04. Dion was awarded Army Commendation Medal/Army Achievement Med-al/National Defense Service Medal/Korean Defense Service Medal/Army Service Ribbon/Overseas Service Ribbon.
Survivors: Parents. daughter, Jessa L. at home; fiancee, Amanda Grim of Lehighton; aunts and uncles; Debra McComb of Walnutport, Penny, wife of Brian Pollard, Helen Roberts, all of Palmerton, and Patricia Smith of Lehighton.
Services: At the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online condolences; www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: May be made to the family in care of the Campton Funeral Home.
Published in Times News on May 15, 2020
