Dolores A. Cerami
Dolores A. Cerami of Oreland passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Rydal Park Retirement Community in Jenkintown. She was 87.
Dolores was the beloved wife of 50 years to the late John Cerami.
Born in Tamaqua, she was the daughter of the late Roland and Helen (Zutelis) Mat-alavage.
Dolores was a long-time resident of Oreland for over 60 years before recently moving to Rydal Park Retirement Community.
In her early years, she attended classes for voice in New York and was active singing in Tamaqua Area High School where she was drum majorette for the high school band.
Dolores was a former member of the Legion of Mary and Holy Martyrs Church in Oreland, where she attended daily Mass and would sing for church events. She will be remembered as dedicated, generous and loving wife, mother and grandmother and will deeply missed by all.
Dolores is survived by her children, John Cerami Jr., and his wife Ellen, of Lansdale, David R. Cerami of New Hope, Lawrence E. Cerami of Oreland and Lori Hanlon, of Oreland; her brother Dennis Matalavage of Tamaqua; and her six grandchildren, Phillip, Robert, Matthew, Andrew, Dean and Margo Rose.
Service: Relatives and friends are invited to attend her graveside services on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Owl Creek Road, Tamaqua.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Philabundance, 3616 South Gallaway St., Philadelphia, PA 19148.
The Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, New Britain, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Times News on Aug. 31, 2020.
