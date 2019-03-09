Dolores "Becky" Collotty Graver Johnson

Dolores "Becky" Collotty Graver Johnson, 73, of Lehighton passed away Thursday, March 7, at The Lehigh Valley Hospital Center, Cedar Crest very peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Wilkes- Barre, she was a daughter of the late John and Cecelia (Toole) Collotty.

She attended SS. Peter and Paul Catholic High School.

Becky worked for Atlas Dynamite, Laneco for 25 and a half years, and the Lehighton American Legion Post 314 for over 20 years.

"Becky" loved playing the lottery, planning events for the Lehighton American Legion and was an avid dog trainer.

Among her survivors are her children, Christine, wife of John Coughenour of Phoenixville; Kelly, wife of Kenneth Schiffert of Shamokin; William Graver and his companion Heather Roman of Weatherly; a sister, Joan Phillips-Bishop; six grandchildren, Clayton, Daniel, Devin, Anthony, Dylan, Kaitlyn; five great-great-

grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, William M. Graver, her companion Ronald Kunkle, and her brother John Collotty.

Service: A Celebration of Life Service in her honor will be held on Thursday, March 14, at 10 a.m. at The Andrew P. Ovsak Funeral Home 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton. Call 8:30-10 a.m. The interment will be private. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Lehighton

American Legion Shoemaker/Haydt Post 314, 314 Veterans Ave. Lehighton, PA 18235. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.

