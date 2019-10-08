|
|
Dolores Corinchock
Dolores Corinchock, 89, a longtime resident of the Hometown section of Tamaqua, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the Fritzingertown Senior Living Community in Drums, Luzerne County.
Widow of Michael "Harmonica Mike" Corin-chock, to whom she was married for 68 years.
Dolores was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife and mother.
She was born on June 1, 1930, in Morea (Brooklyn), Schuylkill County, daughter of the late Casimir and Eva (Wengryn) Sagan. She was also predeceased by brothers, Henry, John and Paul Sagan.
Dolores graduated from the former Mah-anoy Township High School and derived much happiness caring for her family and home.
She is survived by sons, Michael J. (Judy A. Hendricks) of Morea and Paul G. (Liz O'Malley) of Tamaqua; daughter, Carol A. (Alex S.) Tallick of Harrisburg; and granddaughters, Kristen Corinchock Milam, Fountain Springs, Lori Corinchock, Ashland, Nicole Corinchock (Neil E.) Lipinsky, Allentown, and Alexa L. Tallick (Garett) Bulatovic, Harrisburg; great-grandchildren, Gretta, Maksim and Kaia.
Service: A funeral liturgy will be celebrated in St. Mary's Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, 210 W. Blaine St., McAdoo, on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at 10 a.m. Panachida services will precede, with Father D. George Worschak officiating. Visitation prior to the services will be held from 9 a.m. until time of worship.
Burial will be at the St. Nicholas Cemetery, located on the Burma Road, Mahanoy City.
Arrangements are being handled by the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Tamaqua.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in Dolores' memory to Fritzingertown Senior Living Community, 159 S. Old Turnpike Road, Drums, PA 18222-1726; or , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110-9378.
The family extends heartfelt gratitude for the outstanding care and compassion given to Dolores for the past 14 years by the doctors, nurses and ancillary staff of the Fritzingertown Senior Living Community.
Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Dolores may be expressed by visiting
www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 8, 2019