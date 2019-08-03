|
|
Dolores H. Suchar
Dolores H. Suchar, 84, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, and of Nesquehoning for the past 12 years, entered into eternal rest Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in her residence. She was the widow of the late Leonard Suchar, who passed away Nov. 30, 1998.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Stella Pryzitowski. She was employed as a sewing machine operator for various dress factories in Wilkes-Barre for 46 years, until retiring in 1996.
She was a member of the former Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Wilkes-Barre, the former St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Nesquehoning, where she was a member of the Rosary Society and most recently, a member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill. She was also a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Brookside American Legion, in Wilkes-Barre.
Dolores loved working as an activities director for a senior center in Wilkes-Barre where she played the organ, organized bingo games, and planned arts and crafts.
Surviving are daughters, Mary Bantell of
Columbia, Maryland and Rita Sasseen and her
husband, Mark, of Nesquehoning; a son, Leonard and his wife, Jill, of Social Circle, Georgia; grandchildren, Frank, Joshua and Susann; and a
great-granddaughter, Kira.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Florence Gurchak and a brother, Raymond.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley Church, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill with the Rev. Chris Zelonis officiating. Interment will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre. Visitors may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday in the church. The Rosary recitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. in the church. Joseph S. Blazosky is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 3, 2019