Dolores Henry Wood

Dolores Henry Wood Obituary
Mrs. Dolores
Henry Wood
Mrs. Dolores Henry Wood passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Aiken, S.C. She was the widow of Richard S. Wood.
Born in Coaldale, she was the daughter of the late John Henry and Minnie (Koenig) Henry Swanson.
She retired from the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD, after working from 1968-1993.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was also preceded in death by sisters, Alberta Hertzig, Betty Conohan, Grace Scott, Joan Carter Cassell, Rosie Sharpe, Lucille Breiner; and a brother, George Henry.
Surviving are her daughter, Nancy Wood Hamilton; a granddaughter, Jennifer Hamilton Wright (wife of Chris Wright); a grandson, William Richard Hamilton; three great-granddaughters, Lauren Wright, Rebecca Wright and Katherine Wright; and one sister, Faye Pastucha.
Service: Arrangements are private. Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com.
The George Funeral Home, Aiken, S.C., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times News on Sept. 24, 2019
