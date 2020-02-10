|
Dolores I. Kuehner
Dolores I. (Feller) Kuehner, 85, of Church Hill Road Lehighton, went home to her Lord on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial Medical Center, Coaldale.
Born in Kresgeville, a daughter of the late Lloyd and Irene (George) Feller. She was also predeceased by her beloved husband, Paul E. Kuehner, on Nov 17, 2012; and sister, Doris Smith.
Surviving are sons, Gary P. Kuehner, and his wife Carolyn, and Dennis B. Kuehner, and his wife Evalynn; grandchildren, Jonathan, Sarah and Kira; and sister, Doretta Smith.
Dolores was "a child of God" who enjoyed the blessing of many nieces, nephews, cousins, and cherished friends.
A 1952 graduate of the former Polk Township High School, Dolores retired from Tri-County State Bank as manager, having worked in the Bowmanstown and Lehighton offices. Dolores took numerous banking courses and earned banking certifications.
A devoted 50-year member of Ben Salem U.C.C. of Lehighton, Dolores served in numerous capacities. Dolores was a Bible school and Sunday school teacher, and member of the choir for 50 years. Dolores served as the church treasurer for many years, on the board of directors and worked tirelessly to raise money for the new church and to support the missions of the church.
Dolores was an active member of Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Carbon County, Carbon County ARC Associations, and Ashfield Grange. Dolores enjoyed gardening, was an ardent reader, and times spent with her children, grandchildren and friends.
Dolores tried to walk as carefully as she could with the Lord on His path for her.
