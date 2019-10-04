|
Mrs. Dolores J. Rennig, 84, formerly of Franklin Avenue, Palmerton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, Oct. 2, 2019, in The Palmerton Personal Care Home. She was the widow of Miles J. Rennig, who passed in 2001.
She was a sewing machine operator for the Paris Neckwear Company, Walnutport, for many years before retiring in 2001.
Born in Lower Towamensing Township, she was a daughter of the late Edwin and Alice (Behler) Masonheimer.
She was a member of the I.L.G.W.U. and the Bowmanstown Quilting Club.
Surviving are a daughter, Darla A. Haydt of Lehighton; two sons, Larry W., and his wife, Peggy, and Terry L. Sr., and his wife, Bonnie, both of Palmerton; five grandchildren, Heather, Corey, Rebecca, Terry Jr. and Jeremy; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Carol Horn in Florida; and nieces and nephews.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Interment, St. John's Union Cemetery, Mickley's, Whitehall Twp. Call 10-11 a.m. Monday. Contributions in her name may be made to the , 617A Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 4, 2019