Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Home - Lehighton
137 Fairview Street
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-1153
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home - Lehighton
137 Fairview Street
Lehighton, PA 18235
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home - Lehighton
137 Fairview Street
Lehighton, PA 18235
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores L. Hunter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores L. Hunter Obituary
Dolores L. Hunter
Dolores L. (Campbell) Hunter, 85, of Fairyland Road, Lehighton, Franklin Township, died Monday afternoon, Feb 24, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of the late Ralph G. Hunter Sr., who passed in 2000.
Born in Packerton, Mahoning Township, she was a daughter of the late Paul G. and Ada (Crosley) Campbell.
Dolores was employed as a seamstress and upholster by the former Hoffords Mill, Weiss-
port.
She was a member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Franklin Township.
Survivors: sons, Ralph G. Jr., and wife Cindy, David L., Paul G. and wife Lisa, Robert G., and wife Raylene, all of Lehighton, and Larry B., and wife Sherry, of Surprise, AZ; seven grandchildren, eight great-
grandchildren; sisters, Elizabeth Getz and Sharon Reinsmith, both of Lehighton; brother, Gordon, and wife Lillian, of Elizabethtown, Lancaster County; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by grandson, Bill J. Hunter; sisters, Mary Eckhart, Adrella Snyder, Judith Parambo; and a brother, Gilbert.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Miller Funeral Home, 137 Fairview St., Lehighton. Call, 10-11 a.m. Interment, St. Matthew's Lutheran Cemetery, Skyline Drive, Franklin Township. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: American Red Cross, 431 18th St., NW Washington, DC 20006.
Published in Times News on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -