|
|
Dolores L. Hunter
Dolores L. (Campbell) Hunter, 85, of Fairyland Road, Lehighton, Franklin Township, died Monday afternoon, Feb 24, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of the late Ralph G. Hunter Sr., who passed in 2000.
Born in Packerton, Mahoning Township, she was a daughter of the late Paul G. and Ada (Crosley) Campbell.
Dolores was employed as a seamstress and upholster by the former Hoffords Mill, Weiss-
port.
She was a member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Franklin Township.
Survivors: sons, Ralph G. Jr., and wife Cindy, David L., Paul G. and wife Lisa, Robert G., and wife Raylene, all of Lehighton, and Larry B., and wife Sherry, of Surprise, AZ; seven grandchildren, eight great-
grandchildren; sisters, Elizabeth Getz and Sharon Reinsmith, both of Lehighton; brother, Gordon, and wife Lillian, of Elizabethtown, Lancaster County; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by grandson, Bill J. Hunter; sisters, Mary Eckhart, Adrella Snyder, Judith Parambo; and a brother, Gilbert.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Miller Funeral Home, 137 Fairview St., Lehighton. Call, 10-11 a.m. Interment, St. Matthew's Lutheran Cemetery, Skyline Drive, Franklin Township. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: American Red Cross, 431 18th St., NW Washington, DC 20006.
Published in Times News on Feb. 27, 2020