Mrs. Dolores M.
Steigerwalt
Mrs. Dolores M. "Dolly" Steigerwalt, 81, of New Ringgold, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of Curtis C. Steigerwalt. They were married on June 9, 1956 and celebrated 63 years of marriage.
She was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling and camping.
Prior to retiring, she was a secretary for the Tamaqua School District at the Rush Elementary School, Hometown.
Born in South Tamaqua, she was a daughter of the late Walter C. and Esther L. (Dreisbach) Knepper.
She was a member of Zion's Stone Church of West Penn Township.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Bruce L., and his wife, Sue, and Alan, and his wife, Marlene, both of Schnecksville; four sisters, Barbara, wife of Raymond Kramer of Lancaster, Janice Knepper and Rhoday Walper, both of Allentown, and Phyllis, wife of Paul Greene of New Ringgold; five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one on the way, nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Dalphon and Carlton Knepper; and two sisters, Kathryn Klingaman and Beatrice Schaeffer.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Rt. 309, New Ringgold. Contributions in her name may be made to the West Penn Fire Co. No. 1, 21 Municipal Road, New Ringgold, PA 17960. Online condolences can be offered at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 2, 2020