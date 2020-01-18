|
|
Dolores N. (Lichtenwalter) Kasick
Dolores N. (Lichtenwalter) Kasick, 88, of Palmerton, passed away peacefully early morning on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of the late George P. Kasick Jr. who passed in 2006.
Born in East Mauch Chunk, she was a daughter of the late Albert W. Sr. and Mary (McHugh) Kasick.
Dolores was a loving wife, mother, homemaker and nana. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Palmerton. Dolores was awarded the first "Miss Liberty 1951" at the Carbon County Fair of Lehighton.
She is survived by her sons, Kenneth G. and wife, Kay, of Palmerton, and Kerry G. of Kunkletown; three grandchildren, Troy, Fallon, and Shannon; eight
great-grandchildren;
sisters, Kathryn, wife of Clair Mills, and Alberta Banko, all of Palmerton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by brothers, Thomas and Albert "Bill" W. Jr., and a nephew, Robert Solt.
Services: Private graveside services. Interment at Sacred Heart New Cemetery, Stoney Ridge Road, Palmerton.
Contributions: St. John Neumann Regional School, 259 Lafayette Ave., Palmerton, PA 18071.
Published in Times News on Jan. 18, 2020