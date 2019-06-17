Dolores Orlik

Dolores Orlik, 80, of Penn Street, Tamaqua, died on Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Coaldale. She was the wife of Joseph Orlik, to whom she was married 58 years.

Born in Pottsville, on Oct. 17, 1938, Dolores was the daughter of the late Michael and Julia (Burcin) Zupko.

She was a 1956 graduate of Tamaqua High School and a member of The Parish of St. John XXIII, Tamaqua.

In addition to her husband Joseph, she is survived by a son, David Orlik, and his wife Jan, of Cambridge, Maryland; grandson, Jon Orlik, and his fiancée Ashley, and her children, Abby and Emmit; step-grandchildren, Jeff Collura and Jac Collura; and step-greatgrandchild, Alex Collura.

Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019, in St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua, with interment in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown, to follow. No calling hours. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 500 Broad St., Tamaqua.