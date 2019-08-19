|
Dolores Yacapsin
Dolores Yacapsin, 82, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in her residence after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.
Born in Nesquehoning, she was the daughter of the late John and Julia (Lazarick) Yacapsin.
She was employed as an x-ray technician for the former Coaldale State Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. She earned her real estate license and worked for Hugh D. Dugan Real Estate, finally retiring in 2001 from the Carbon County Redevelopment Department.
She was a 1955 graduate of Nesquehoning High School and earned an associate's degree in radiologic technology from Fitzgerald School of X-ray Technology.
She was a member of the former St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Nesquehoning, and now a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Jim Thorpe.
She was an avid cook and loved to experiment with new recipes and appliances. She was extremely grateful for her care team at St. Luke's Interventional Radiology. Dolores cherished her family and loved spending time with them all.
Surviving are a brother, Eugene Yacapsin, and his wife Frances, of Nesquehoning; a niece, Susan McGorry; nephews, John and Gene Yacapsin; and great-nieces.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 180 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe, with the Rev. James Ward officiating. Interment in the SS. Cyril and Methodius Cemetery, Nesquehoning. Call Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. in the church. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in her name to St. Luke's Hospice, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015. The Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, Nesquehoning, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 19, 2019