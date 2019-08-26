Home

Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
View Map
Don D. Emerich


1934 - 2019
Don D. Emerich, 84, of the Lewistown Valley, died Aug. 20, 2019, at home. He was the husband of Anna (Herb) Emerich, to whom he was married 67 years.
Born Nov. 30, 1934 in the Lewistown Valley, Don was a son of the late Francis R. and Emma E. (Dunn) Emerich.
He was a milkman, delivering milk for Heisler's and later Guer's Dairy. Until several months ago, Don worked at the Hometown Farmers Market.
For 11 years he was a member of the PA National Guard.
A member of the First United Methodist Church, Tamaqua, Don had for many years been a member of the former Salem United Methodist Church, Tamaqua, where he was a Sunday School teacher. He was a member and Past Master of the Masonic Lodge No. 238, Tamaqua, and a member of the Lehigh Consistory.
A member of the New England Fire Company, Walker Township, Don was also a member of the American Hose Company, Tamaqua.
In addition to his wife Anna, he is survived by son, Troy Emerich of New England, Walker Township; daughter, Lisa Blew, and her husband David, of Tuscarora; grandchildren, Nicholas Emerich, Elizabeth Robins, William Mellor, Nicole Smith, David Blew, Kara Blew, and Mellisa Kuzo; great-
grandchildren, Delylah, Jackson, Delilah, Scarlett, Brayden, Jade, Hannah, and Jacob; sister, Diane Hope of the Lewistown Valley; and several nephews and nieces.
Don was predeceased by brothers, Francis Emerich and Charles Emerich; and great-
grandson, Matthew.
Services: will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua with the Rev. Thad Hughes officiating. Interment in Odd Fellows Cemetery, 501 W. Broad St., Tamaqua, will follow. Call 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday. Memorials in Don's name may be made to the Tamaqua Salvation Army, 105 W. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 26, 2019
