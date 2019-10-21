Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
For more information about
Donald Roberts
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Dinkey Memorial Cemetery
Ashfield, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald A. Roberts


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald A. Roberts Obituary
Donald A. Roberts
Donald A. Roberts, 91, of Walnutport, died on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of the late Ada L. (Neff) Roberts.
He was an electrician for the American Nickeloid Co., Walnut-
port, for 44 years before retiring in 1990.
Born in Walnutport on Feb. 9, 1928, he was a son of the late Arthur J. and Hattie S. (Paules) Roberts.
A 1946 graduate of the former Slatington High School, he faithfully and honorably served our country as a military policeman in the U.S. Army during the Korean War era.
An avid hunter, he was a lifelong member of the Springside Hunting Club, Jonas.
Surviving are a daughter, Belinda G. Roberts, with whom he resided; a son, Jeffrey D., and his wife, Diane, of Palmerton; and three grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Kristen and her husband, Cory, and Ryan.
Service: Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, Dinkey Memorial Cemetery, Ashfield. No calling hours. Arrangements by Heintzelman Funeral Home, Schnecksville. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the and/or the American Diabetes Association, both c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
Download Now