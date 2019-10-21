|
Donald A. Roberts
Donald A. Roberts, 91, of Walnutport, died on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of the late Ada L. (Neff) Roberts.
He was an electrician for the American Nickeloid Co., Walnut-
port, for 44 years before retiring in 1990.
Born in Walnutport on Feb. 9, 1928, he was a son of the late Arthur J. and Hattie S. (Paules) Roberts.
A 1946 graduate of the former Slatington High School, he faithfully and honorably served our country as a military policeman in the U.S. Army during the Korean War era.
An avid hunter, he was a lifelong member of the Springside Hunting Club, Jonas.
Surviving are a daughter, Belinda G. Roberts, with whom he resided; a son, Jeffrey D., and his wife, Diane, of Palmerton; and three grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Kristen and her husband, Cory, and Ryan.
Service: Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, Dinkey Memorial Cemetery, Ashfield. No calling hours. Arrangements by Heintzelman Funeral Home, Schnecksville. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the and/or the American Diabetes Association, both c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 21, 2019