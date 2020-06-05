Donald A. Schneider
Donald A. Schneider, 74, of Appenzell, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in his home. He was the loving husband of Patricia A. (Pearsol) Schneider. They celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary in December.
He was an electronics technician specialist for the Army Depot in Tobyhanna for 35 years before retiring in 2001.
Born in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late Richard Schneider and the late Mabel (Van Buskirk) Schneider.
He was a Vietnam Army veteran.
Schneider had been serving as a director for the West End Fair for 30 years.
He was a member of the Pocono Lodge No. 780, F. & A.M., as well as a member of the VFW and the American Legion.
He was a loving, husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a daughter, Victoria Pearsol Schneider in Maryland, and her partner, Igor Djeri; a grandson, Sava Schneider Djeri in Maryland; a brother, Richard Schneider of Marshalls Creek; and a sister-in-law, Betty Meckes of Kunkletown.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Loretta Smith.
Service: A memorial graveside service will be scheduled at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Kresge Funeral Home, Brodhedsville. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the West End Fair, P.O. Box 115, Gilbert, PA 18331, the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, or to Toys for Tots, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172. www.kresgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Jun. 5, 2020.