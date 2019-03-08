|
|
Donald C. Epting
Donald C. Epting, 88, of Palmerton, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in his residence. He was the beloved husband of Mary A. (Franczak) Epting. They were married on June 27, 1970.
Born in Kutz-town, he was a son of the late John and
Helen (Rahn) Epting.
He was a faithful mem-ber of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Slatington.
Surviving in addition to his widow is a daughter, Elizabeth Gates of Quakertown.
He was also predeceased by daughter, Anne Marie Epting; a brother, Kenneth Epting; and a sister, Joanne Fister.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Slatington, c/o the funeral home, 18071. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 8, 2019