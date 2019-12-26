Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Wassum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald C. Wassum


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald C. Wassum Obituary
Donald C. Wassum
Donald C. "Fot" Wassum, 90, formerly of Slatington, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in the Mahoning Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Mahoning Township. He was the husband of Nancy L. (Vogel) Wassum, whom he married on July 5, 1980.
He was a cable splicer for the Bell Telephone Company for more than 40 years.
Born in Slatington on July 27, 1929, he was a son of the late Henry and Esther (Kromer) Wassum.
A U.S. Navy veteran who served honorably during the Korean War, he was a 50-year member of the Allen O. Delke American Legion Post 16, Slatington, and a member of the Slatington Skeet Club.
The deceased belonged to St. John's UCC, Slatington, where he was a former elder and deacon.
He was an Eagle Scout, a scout master of the Explorer Troop 65, and a founding member of the Slatington H & F Club.
Surviving in addition to his widow are two daughters, Diane, wife of Bill Fister, and Debra, wife of Michael Peters, both of Slatington; a son, Donald "Bup," and his wife, Tami, of Allentown; five stepchildren, Pamela, Bonita, Theresa, Rochelle and Mark; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was also predeceased by a brother, Earl.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St., Slatington. Interment with military honors, Union Cemetery, Slatington. Call 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to St. John's UCC General Fund, 15 S. Second St. Slatington, PA 18080.
Published in Times News on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harding Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -