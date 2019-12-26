|
Donald C. Wassum
Donald C. "Fot" Wassum, 90, formerly of Slatington, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in the Mahoning Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Mahoning Township. He was the husband of Nancy L. (Vogel) Wassum, whom he married on July 5, 1980.
He was a cable splicer for the Bell Telephone Company for more than 40 years.
Born in Slatington on July 27, 1929, he was a son of the late Henry and Esther (Kromer) Wassum.
A U.S. Navy veteran who served honorably during the Korean War, he was a 50-year member of the Allen O. Delke American Legion Post 16, Slatington, and a member of the Slatington Skeet Club.
The deceased belonged to St. John's UCC, Slatington, where he was a former elder and deacon.
He was an Eagle Scout, a scout master of the Explorer Troop 65, and a founding member of the Slatington H & F Club.
Surviving in addition to his widow are two daughters, Diane, wife of Bill Fister, and Debra, wife of Michael Peters, both of Slatington; a son, Donald "Bup," and his wife, Tami, of Allentown; five stepchildren, Pamela, Bonita, Theresa, Rochelle and Mark; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was also predeceased by a brother, Earl.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St., Slatington. Interment with military honors, Union Cemetery, Slatington. Call 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to St. John's UCC General Fund, 15 S. Second St. Slatington, PA 18080.
Published in Times News on Dec. 26, 2019