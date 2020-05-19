Home

Stanley E Anilosky & Son Funeral Home
145 S Kennedy Dr
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
(570) 929-2741
Donald Debellas

Donald Debellas Obituary
Donald Debellas
Donald Debellas, 68, of 1094 West Penn Pike, New Ringgold, died Saturday morning at his residence following a 10-year battle with multiple myeloma.
Born in Hazleton, he was a son of the late Dominic and Mary (Gronski) Debellas.
Donald owned and operated Lizard Creek Valley Antiques, New Ringgold.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his brother, Francis.
Surviving are his wife of 40 years, the former Ingrid Benjamin; a son, Dr. Joshua Debellas, DMD, at home.
Service: Private graveside services will be held in St. Kunegunda's Cemetery, McAdoo, at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations to Falling Water, 1491 Mill Run Road, Mill Run, PA 15464; or Maylath Hospice Care, P.O. Box 103, 750 State Route 93, Sybertsville, PA 18251 would be appreciated by the family.
The Stanley E. Anilosky Funeral Home, McAdoo, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Times News on May 19, 2020
