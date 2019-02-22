Home

POWERED BY

Services
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Route 209 South
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
(570) 992-4768
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Beck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald F. Beck

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald F. Beck Obituary
Donald F. Beck
Donald F. Beck, 80, of Effort, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital-Monroe Campus, Stroudsburg. He was the husband of Betty J. (Fisher) Beck. They observed their 60th anniv-ersary in June.
Born in Leh-ighton, he was a son of the late Francis J. and Myra (Smith) Beck.
A 1956 graduate of the former Chestnuthill High School, he served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years. Upon retiring from the service, he worked for Consolidated Freight for 20 years and then at Cramers in Mt. Pocono for a year.
Donald loved watching his children and grandchildren play in their many athletic events. He also liked to fish and do puzzles.
Surviving in addition to his widow are three sons, Barry of Allentown, Daniel, and his wife, Michelle, of Effort, and Brian, and his wife, Janine, of Sciota; a sister Patricia, wife of Larry Krome of Gilbert; two brothers, Thomas, and his wife, Nancy, of Palmerton, and Phillip, and his wife, Kalaya, of Midlothian, TX; four grandchildren, Logan, Brent, Chase and Heather; and a great-grandchild Jackson.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Rt. 209, Brodheadsville, with the Rev. David Felker officiating. Interment, Gilbert Cemetery. Call 10-11 a.m. Monday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to VALOR, P.O. Box 315, Brodheadsville, PA 18322. www.kresgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now