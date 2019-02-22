Donald F. Beck

Donald F. Beck, 80, of Effort, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital-Monroe Campus, Stroudsburg. He was the husband of Betty J. (Fisher) Beck. They observed their 60th anniv-ersary in June.

Born in Leh-ighton, he was a son of the late Francis J. and Myra (Smith) Beck.

A 1956 graduate of the former Chestnuthill High School, he served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years. Upon retiring from the service, he worked for Consolidated Freight for 20 years and then at Cramers in Mt. Pocono for a year.

Donald loved watching his children and grandchildren play in their many athletic events. He also liked to fish and do puzzles.

Surviving in addition to his widow are three sons, Barry of Allentown, Daniel, and his wife, Michelle, of Effort, and Brian, and his wife, Janine, of Sciota; a sister Patricia, wife of Larry Krome of Gilbert; two brothers, Thomas, and his wife, Nancy, of Palmerton, and Phillip, and his wife, Kalaya, of Midlothian, TX; four grandchildren, Logan, Brent, Chase and Heather; and a great-grandchild Jackson.

Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Rt. 209, Brodheadsville, with the Rev. David Felker officiating. Interment, Gilbert Cemetery. Call 10-11 a.m. Monday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to VALOR, P.O. Box 315, Brodheadsville, PA 18322.