Donald G. Bloom
Donald G. Bloom, 90, of Lehighton, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton. He was the husband of the late Perma M. (Evert) Bloom, who died in 2017.
He worked for over 45 years for the former Hoff-ord's and Barson & Bishop mills, both in Weissport, and after retiring worked at the Texaco Gas Station on Blakeslee Boulevard in Lehighton.
Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late George and Mabel (Kressley) Bloom.
A 1948 graduate of Lehighton Area High School, he was an Army veteran of the Korean War, having attained the rank of corporal.
Bloomie was well-known for his involvement with the Franklin Township Little League. He helped in the building of the baseball field. In August 2018, a plaque was hung at Phifer's Ice Dam in his honor. He was also the last surviving player of the Franklin Township Old Timers.
He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He also loved to make people laugh, and his pet cat Sunshine.
Surviving are two daughters, Sandra Koch of Palmerton and Cindy Tobias of Lansford; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers; and a sister, Donna Getz.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.
His family plans to honor him at the next Old Timer's game at Phifer's Ice Dam.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be sent to the Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, 200 Franklin St., Weissport, to help with his funeral expenses.
Published in Times News on Mar. 5, 2020