Donald G. Walker
Donald G. Walker, 72, of Walnutport, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. He was the loving husband of Susan J. (Eck) Breunig-Walker, whom he married on May 25, 2007.
He was employ-ed for many years at Kraft Foods, Fogels-ville, working as an order selector and an A1 sauce cook.
Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Garland and Verna (Fenstermaker) Walker.
He served proudly in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He was an avid reader and sports fan, and enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies and Penn State.
Surviving in addition to his widow are three stepchildren, Donald Breunig Jr., Wendy Sue Breunig and Jennifer Michelle Breunig; 10 grandchildren; a great-grandson; and his beloved pet dogs, Ziva and Zen.
Service: A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.
Published in Times News on Apr. 17, 2020