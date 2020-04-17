Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald G. Walker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald G. Walker Obituary
Donald G. Walker
Donald G. Walker, 72, of Walnutport, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. He was the loving husband of Susan J. (Eck) Breunig-Walker, whom he married on May 25, 2007.
He was employ-ed for many years at Kraft Foods, Fogels-ville, working as an order selector and an A1 sauce cook.
Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Garland and Verna (Fenstermaker) Walker.
He served proudly in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He was an avid reader and sports fan, and enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies and Penn State.
Surviving in addition to his widow are three stepchildren, Donald Breunig Jr., Wendy Sue Breunig and Jennifer Michelle Breunig; 10 grandchildren; a great-grandson; and his beloved pet dogs, Ziva and Zen.
Service: A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.
Published in Times News on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harding Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -