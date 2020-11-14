Donald J. Smith

Donald J. Smith, 89, of Columbia Ave., Palmerton died Wednesday morning, Nov. 11, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Lillian M. (Beers) since July 4, 1954, and the son of the late Spener and Minnie (Huber) Smith of Kunkletown.

In addition to wife, he is survived by a son, Keith Smith and wife, Patty, of Palmerton; daughter, Deb, wife of Jay Albright, of Kutztown; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by two sons, Dean in 1984, and Scott in 2018; three brothers; and six sisters.

Donald was a member of Lehighton Lodge 621 F. & A.M. of PA.

Service: At this time, no services are planned.

Contributions in his memory may be made to St. John's U.C.C., Columbia Ave., Palmerton, PA 18071.





