1/
Donald J. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald J. Smith
Donald J. Smith, 89, of Columbia Ave., Palmerton died Wednesday morning, Nov. 11, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Lillian M. (Beers) since July 4, 1954, and the son of the late Spener and Minnie (Huber) Smith of Kunkletown.
In addition to wife, he is survived by a son, Keith Smith and wife, Patty, of Palmerton; daughter, Deb, wife of Jay Albright, of Kutztown; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by two sons, Dean in 1984, and Scott in 2018; three brothers; and six sisters.
Donald was a member of Lehighton Lodge 621 F. & A.M. of PA.
Service: At this time, no services are planned.
Contributions in his memory may be made to St. John's U.C.C., Columbia Ave., Palmerton, PA 18071.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved