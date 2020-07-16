1/1
Donald K. Fisher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald K. Fisher
Donald Keith Fisher, 84, of Jim Thorpe, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in his residence. He was the husband of Ninfa M. (Vaiana) Fisher. They celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on June 23, 2020.
Born in Nes-quehon-ing, he was a son of the late Josiah and Sen-ora (Campbell) Fisher.
He was a laborer for Mack, Allentown, for 30 years until retiring in 1995.
He was a U.S. Army veteran.
Fisher was a member of Ebenezer Evangelical Congregational Church, Jim Thorpe.
Donald was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also loved tinkering with cars and fixing everything around the house. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his widow are two daughters, Doreen Rencoakos of Orlando, FL, and Doris, wife of Steve Williams of Kresgeville; two sons, Don G., and his companion, Linda Watkins, of Kresgeville and Dale of Jim Thorpe; a sister, Lois Ahner of Allentown; and two grandchildren, Emily Purrington and Ethan Williams.
He was also preceded in death by a twin sister Doris.
Service: Private memorial service at convenience of family, with Chaplain Nathan King officiating. Military interment, Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Nesquehoning. Arrangements by Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, Nesquehoning. Online condolences can be offered at www.blazoskyfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home
81 E Catawissa Street
Nesquehoning, PA 18240
(570) 669-6471
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved