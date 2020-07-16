Donald K. Fisher
Donald Keith Fisher, 84, of Jim Thorpe, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in his residence. He was the husband of Ninfa M. (Vaiana) Fisher. They celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on June 23, 2020.
Born in Nes-quehon-ing, he was a son of the late Josiah and Sen-ora (Campbell) Fisher.
He was a laborer for Mack, Allentown, for 30 years until retiring in 1995.
He was a U.S. Army veteran.
Fisher was a member of Ebenezer Evangelical Congregational Church, Jim Thorpe.
Donald was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also loved tinkering with cars and fixing everything around the house. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his widow are two daughters, Doreen Rencoakos of Orlando, FL, and Doris, wife of Steve Williams of Kresgeville; two sons, Don G., and his companion, Linda Watkins, of Kresgeville and Dale of Jim Thorpe; a sister, Lois Ahner of Allentown; and two grandchildren, Emily Purrington and Ethan Williams.
He was also preceded in death by a twin sister Doris.
Service: Private memorial service at convenience of family, with Chaplain Nathan King officiating. Military interment, Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Nesquehoning. Arrangements by Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, Nesquehoning. Online condolences can be offered at www.blazoskyfh.com
