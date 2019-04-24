Donald L. Hunter

Donald L. Hunter, 65, of Palmerton, died Monday, April 22, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township.

He was the husband of Mary A. (Roth) Hunter. They were married for 40 years last month.

He worked for 35 years as an insurance agent for several area agencies. He also hosted the "Don Hunter's Theater of the Mind" radio and TV broadcast on CWTAP-TV.

Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Donald R. and Evadne (Ronemus) Hunter.

He was a member of the Northampton Assembly of God and the Bethlehem Rotary Club.

Don loved coaching Towamensing Babe Ruth League baseball teams, which he did for many years.

Surviving in addition to his widow are two daughters, Rebekah and Miracle Hunter; a son, Joshua; and a grandson, Judah.

Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Call 7-9 p.m. Thursday and 10-11 a.m. Friday. Contributions in his name may be made to the Towamensing Babe Ruth League, c/o Palmerton Towamensing Athletic Assoc., P.O. Box 230, Palmerton, PA 18071. www.tk-thomas-fh.com. Published in Times News on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary