Donald P. Kearney

Donald P. Kearney Obituary
Donald P. Kearney
Donald P. Kearney of Jim Thorpe/Bensalem passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Carole (Klinger) Kearney.
He worked for Bell of PA for 31 years before retiring in 1991.
Born on Aug. 9, 1942, he was a son of the late William and Dorothy Kearney.
He served our country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era.
Donald loved the outdoors, fishing, boating, hunting, camping, photography and traveling.
He is also survived by his brother, William and wife Betty Kearney; his son, David and wife Susan; his daughter, Katherine and husband Jerry Pudamanski; his daughter, Carole Lynn and husband Robert Ballard; and son, Mark and wife Deborah Kessler; and eight beautiful grandchildren, Ethan Gray, Browyn Kearney, Owen Gray, Maeve, Blaise and Lauren Kearney and Jaqui Kohl.
Service: Call starting at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel, 333 County Line Road, Feasterville. Funeral service will follow immediately after the calling period. Interment, Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Carbon Co. Friends of Animals, 77 W. 13th St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229.
Published in Times News on Feb. 26, 2019
