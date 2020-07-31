Donald R. FreyDonald R. Frey, 88, formerly of Palmerton, Emmaus and Red Hill, Montgomery County, died early Wednesday morning, July 29, 2020, in Macungie. He was the former husband of the late Gloria M. (Serfass) Frey.He was the director of Lincoln Technical Institute, Allentown, for 30 years before retiring in 1988.Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Granville P.J. and Florence I. (Christman) Frey.He attended St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Towamensing, and later St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Emmaus.A 1950 graduate of the Palmerton High School, he served in the Navy, Korea, achieving the rank of AM 3/C.Donald was a member of the American Legion Post 184, Green Lane, and VFW Post 5954, Red Hill.He enjoyed model airplanes, stamp collecting and NASCAR.Surviving are three daughters, Kathryn, wife of Philip Breeze of Swannanoa, N.C., Donna I., wife of Michael Mikolajczyk of Macungie, and Sharon, wife of George Chard of Shoemakersville; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Kermit Frey of Endicott, N.Y.; and nieces and nephews.He was also predeceased by two sisters, Edith D'Angiolini and Eleanor Frey; and two brothers, Russell, and Ernest.Service: Funeral service 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Interment with military honors, Towamensing Cemetery, Third St. and Fireline Road, Palmerton Call 1-2 p.m. Monday. Contributions in his name may be made to the VNA Hospice of St. Luke's, 1510 Valley Center Parkway, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Online condolences can be offered at