Donna D. Scott Obituary
Donna D. Scott
Donna D. Scott, 63, of Coaldale, formerly of New Brunswick, N.J., passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at her home.
Born in New Brunswick, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Palmer W. Price and Shirley (Davis) Price.
Donna worked for McDonald's in Hometown as a manager for many years and last worked as a surveyor for ODC Marketing Co. in Tamaqua. She was of the Protestant faith.
Surviving are her two children, Shirly Ann Gonzalez (41) and her companion, Gilbert Rivera, and Gary L. Scott Jr. (33), both of Coaldale; grandchildren, Desiree A. Weiser of Minersville, Celeste M. Weiser of Minersville, Kylie J. Weiser of Minersville, Douglas W. Major of Coaldale, and Nicholas W. Major of Coaldale; a great-grandson, Maxwell Grey Arroyo of Minersville; son-in-law, Leon Weiser (39) of Minersville. Donna was the last member of her immediate family.
Service: Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill.
Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 7, 2020
