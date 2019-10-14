Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Yatcilla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Jean Yatcilla

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Jean Yatcilla Obituary
Mrs. Donna Jean Yatcilla
Mrs. Donna Jeanne Yatcilla, 76, of Hometown, died on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Coaldale. She was the widow of William Yatcilla, who passed away in 2018.
She worked as a nurse's aide at the Weatherwood Nursing Home, Weatherly,
Born in Coaldale on Oct. 22, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Dreher and Alice Spack.
A 1960 graduate of Marian High School, she was a devoted member of St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church, Barnesville, where she was a Eucharistic Minister and a lector for many years.
Donna loved to garden and landscape around her home.
Surviving are four sons, Russell Troy Gilbert, Shawn Eric Gilbert and Terrance Andre Gilbert, all of Hometown, and Darrell Todd Gilbert of Nesquehoning; five grandchildren, Peyton Gilbert, Alden Gilbert, Tyler Alexander Gilbert, Jordan Reabold and Ashley Frederick; and a great-grandchild.
She was also predeceased by a brother, Barry Spack.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, St. Richard Catholic Church, 799 Barnesville Drive, Barnesville. Interment,
Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 8-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St. Tamaqua. Contributions in her name may be made to the church, 18214. Online condolences can be offered at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now