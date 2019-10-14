|
|
Mrs. Donna Jean Yatcilla
Mrs. Donna Jeanne Yatcilla, 76, of Hometown, died on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Coaldale. She was the widow of William Yatcilla, who passed away in 2018.
She worked as a nurse's aide at the Weatherwood Nursing Home, Weatherly,
Born in Coaldale on Oct. 22, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Dreher and Alice Spack.
A 1960 graduate of Marian High School, she was a devoted member of St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church, Barnesville, where she was a Eucharistic Minister and a lector for many years.
Donna loved to garden and landscape around her home.
Surviving are four sons, Russell Troy Gilbert, Shawn Eric Gilbert and Terrance Andre Gilbert, all of Hometown, and Darrell Todd Gilbert of Nesquehoning; five grandchildren, Peyton Gilbert, Alden Gilbert, Tyler Alexander Gilbert, Jordan Reabold and Ashley Frederick; and a great-grandchild.
She was also predeceased by a brother, Barry Spack.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, St. Richard Catholic Church, 799 Barnesville Drive, Barnesville. Interment,
Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 8-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St. Tamaqua. Contributions in her name may be made to the church, 18214. Online condolences can be offered at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 14, 2019