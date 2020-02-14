Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna L. Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna L. Davis Obituary
Donna L. Davis
Donna L. Davis, 60, of Lehighton, passed away, Thursday, Feb. 13, at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill.
Born in Schuylkill County, on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 1959, she was a daughter of the late William A. and Helen M. (Galgoci) Davis.
A Gulf War veteran, Donna served our country with the United States Army for over 18½ years, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant and served three tours in Ger-many.
She was cur-rently employ-ed at Lowes as a retail salesperson. She was of the Protestant faith.
Donna was an avid animal lover and enjoyed taking care of her canine friends, Maggie, Spikey and her feline companion Smokey.
Surviving are three sisters, Patricia A., wife of Clayton Steigerwalt, of Lehighton, Nancy A., wife of William Juracka, of Jim Thorpe, and Marion Davis (whereabouts unknown); nieces, nephews; and her beloved pets.
Services: With deep respect to the wishes of the family, the funeral services will be private at their convenience. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the Carbon County Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240. The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -