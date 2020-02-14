|
Donna L. Davis
Donna L. Davis, 60, of Lehighton, passed away, Thursday, Feb. 13, at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill.
Born in Schuylkill County, on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 1959, she was a daughter of the late William A. and Helen M. (Galgoci) Davis.
A Gulf War veteran, Donna served our country with the United States Army for over 18½ years, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant and served three tours in Ger-many.
She was cur-rently employ-ed at Lowes as a retail salesperson. She was of the Protestant faith.
Donna was an avid animal lover and enjoyed taking care of her canine friends, Maggie, Spikey and her feline companion Smokey.
Surviving are three sisters, Patricia A., wife of Clayton Steigerwalt, of Lehighton, Nancy A., wife of William Juracka, of Jim Thorpe, and Marion Davis (whereabouts unknown); nieces, nephews; and her beloved pets.
Services: With deep respect to the wishes of the family, the funeral services will be private at their convenience. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the Carbon County Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240. The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 14, 2020