Mrs. Donna

L. Snyder

Mrs. Donna L. Snyder, 70, of Lehighton, passed away Sunday, July 14, at the Lehigh Valley Hospital Center, Cedar Crest. She was the wife of Roy D. Snyder. They were married for 51 years last July 22, 2018.

Born in Lehigh-

ton on Friday, July 1, 1949, she was a daughter of the late David W. and Alice (DeH-aven) Getz.

She was housewife/homemaker supporting her family's endeavors. She was of the Presbyterian faith.

Donna loved motorcycling with her husband on his Harley Davidson, camping with her family and playing Bingo.

She enjoyed attending pool league matches in the Lehighton area and was a member of the Lehighton Shuffle League. She held memberships with the Beaver Run Rod & Gun Club, the East Penn Sporting Club, the Andreas Sporting Club, the Packerton Old Timer's Club and the Lehighton Orioles Nest No. 183.

In her spare time, she could be found watching New York Yankees baseball, Dallas Cowboys football and No. 43 Richard Petty on the NASCAR circuit.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two sons, Brian K. Snyder, and his wife Mary, and Timothy R. Snyder, and his wife Tiffany, both of Lehighton; two brothers, Dennis A. Getz, and companion Viola, of Lehighton, and David G. Getz, and his wife Louise, of Jim Thorpe; five grandchildren, a few great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a sister, Lana Getz.

Service: Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 18, at 11 a.m. at the Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. 4th St., Lehighton with the Rev. Cliff Eckhart officiating. Call 9-11 a.m. Thursday. Interment in the Lehighton Cemetery. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com. Published in Times News on July 16, 2019