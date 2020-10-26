Mrs. Donna Lee Sharbaugh
Mrs. Donna Lee Sharbaugh, 71, of Towamensing Township, passed into eternal rest on Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. She was the wife of John R. Sharbaugh. They were married for 39 years on Oct. 10.
Born on Sunday, Feb. 6, 1949, she was a daughter of Lee Oswald of Allentown, and the late Lorraine (Kocher) Oswald.
Donna was a graduate of Whitehall High School and attended Bloomsburg University.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed by the Eastern Industries Corporation as a bookkeeper. She was of the Lutheran Faith.
Surviving, in addition to her father and husband, are a son, Shawn Patterson, and his wife Karen, of North Carolina; a sister, Laurel, wife of Barry Williams, of Zionsville; a brother, Lee Oswald Jr., and his wife Dawn, of Northampton; two grandchildren, Shane and Haley; her mother and father-in-law, Eileen and Dern Sharbaugh of Franklin Township; nieces & nephews.
Service: Funeral services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 132 S. Wyoming St., Hazleton, PA 18201. The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com
.