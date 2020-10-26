1/
Donna Lee Sharbaugh
Mrs. Donna Lee Sharbaugh
Mrs. Donna Lee Sharbaugh, 71, of Towamensing Township, passed into eternal rest on Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. She was the wife of John R. Sharbaugh. They were married for 39 years on Oct. 10.
Born on Sunday, Feb. 6, 1949, she was a daughter of Lee Oswald of Allentown, and the late Lorraine (Kocher) Oswald.
Donna was a graduate of Whitehall High School and attended Bloomsburg University.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed by the Eastern Industries Corporation as a bookkeeper. She was of the Lutheran Faith.
Surviving, in addition to her father and husband, are a son, Shawn Patterson, and his wife Karen, of North Carolina; a sister, Laurel, wife of Barry Williams, of Zionsville; a brother, Lee Oswald Jr., and his wife Dawn, of Northampton; two grandchildren, Shane and Haley; her mother and father-in-law, Eileen and Dern Sharbaugh of Franklin Township; nieces & nephews.
Service: Funeral services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the American Cancer Society, 132 S. Wyoming St., Hazleton, PA 18201. The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.


Published in Times News on Oct. 26, 2020.
