Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home
340 E Bertsch St
Lansford, PA 18232
(570) 645-9700
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Blazosky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna M. Blazosky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna M. Blazosky Obituary
Donna Marie Blazosky
Donna Marie (Soley) Blazosky, 66, of Summit Hill, entered into eternal rest Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in MapleShade Meadows, Nesquehoning.
Born in Coaldale, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Mildred (Paslawsky) Soley. She was employed as a physical therapist assistant for CLIU#21, until retiring in 2014.
She was a member of St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church, Lansford where she was a member of the Rosary Society. Donna loved baking, attending her children's sporting events and crafting. Her favorite past time was spent with her friends and family, especially her four granddaughters.
Surviving is a daughter, Kristin (Blazosky) Black and her husband, Fenton Jr., of Lake Hauto; a son, Daniel Blazosky and his wife, Meghan (Crampsie), of Nesquehoning; a sister, Carol Ann Grejda and her husband, Dennis, of Allentown; grandchildren, Leah, Millie, Danika and Marida; one niece; three nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Robert.
Services: A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in St. John Byzantine Church, 104 E. Bertsch St., Lansford with the Rev. Dr. Vasyl Chepelskyy officiating. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery, Summit Hill. Call from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Monday in the Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home 340 E. Bertsch St., Lansford. A Parasta service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in her name to Special Olympics of Carbon County, c/o Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -