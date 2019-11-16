|
|
Donna Marie Blazosky
Donna Marie (Soley) Blazosky, 66, of Summit Hill, entered into eternal rest Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in MapleShade Meadows, Nesquehoning.
Born in Coaldale, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Mildred (Paslawsky) Soley. She was employed as a physical therapist assistant for CLIU#21, until retiring in 2014.
She was a member of St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church, Lansford where she was a member of the Rosary Society. Donna loved baking, attending her children's sporting events and crafting. Her favorite past time was spent with her friends and family, especially her four granddaughters.
Surviving is a daughter, Kristin (Blazosky) Black and her husband, Fenton Jr., of Lake Hauto; a son, Daniel Blazosky and his wife, Meghan (Crampsie), of Nesquehoning; a sister, Carol Ann Grejda and her husband, Dennis, of Allentown; grandchildren, Leah, Millie, Danika and Marida; one niece; three nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Robert.
Services: A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in St. John Byzantine Church, 104 E. Bertsch St., Lansford with the Rev. Dr. Vasyl Chepelskyy officiating. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery, Summit Hill. Call from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Monday in the Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home 340 E. Bertsch St., Lansford. A Parasta service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in her name to Special Olympics of Carbon County, c/o Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 16, 2019