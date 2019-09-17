Home

Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
Donna M. Evans Obituary
Donna M. Evans
Donna M. Evans, 69, of Summit Hill, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in her home.
She was a lab technician for the St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, Coaldale, before retiring in 2018.
Born in Coaldale, she was a daughter of the late John and Margaret (Krupocin) Lechleitner.
She was a graduate of Panther Valley High School.
She was of the Catholic faith.
Donna loved animals.
Surviving are a son, Fred Evans, a brother, Bruce Lechleitner, and a sister, Louise Edmonds, all of Summit Hill; a grandson, Dylin Turner, and his companion, Kaleigh Rabenold, of Quakake; a future great-
grandson, Rhett; and a nephew, John Bonetsky of Summit Hill.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Evans Kerr.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, Summit Hill. Contributions in her name may be made to the Carbon County Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240, or Carbon County Friends of Animals, 77 W. 13th St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229.
www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 17, 2019
