Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. John XXIII Catholic Church
307 Pine St.
Tamaqua, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John XXIII Catholic Church
307 Pine St.
Tamaqua, PA
Donna Pucklavage Obituary
Donna Pucklavage
Donna Pucklavage, 64, of Tuscarora, died Tuesday, March 5, in Salisbury Township. She was the wife of Joseph Pucklavage, to whom she was married 35 years.
Born in Shenandoah on Nov. 27, 1954, Donna was a daughter of the late John and Rita (Leshko) Bistronish.
A 1972 graduate of Mahanoy Area High School, she earned an associate degree from Marywood College. Donna was a kindergarten aide for the former St. Jerome's School and previously worked for Schuylkill County Child Development.
She was a member of The Parish of St. John XXIII, Tamaqua.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a daughter, Amy Jedlovec, and her husband Benjamin, of Schnecksville; grandchildren, Juliet, Lucy and Zellie Jedlovec; and sisters, Anita Vezasis, and her husband Albert, of Sunset Beach, N.C., and Michele Bistronish of Tuscarora.
Service: Mass, 10 a.m., Saturday, March 9, in St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua. Call 9-10 a.m., Saturday, in the church. Memorials in Donna's name may be made to Hillside SPCA, PO Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901; or a . Online condolences at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
Published in Times News on Mar. 7, 2019
