Donna R. Nalesnik
Donna R. Nalesnik, 81, of Nesquehoning, formerly of Lansford, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Maple Shade Meadows, Nesquehoning. She was the widow of Steve Nalesnik, who passed away in 1999.
She worked for many years as a sewer in var-ious gar-ment factories in the area.
Born in Summit Hill, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Eleanor (Christman) Derby.
She was an active member of Meed's Memorial United Methodist Church in Nesquehoning. She loved her grandchildren dearly and enjoyed spending time with them.
Surviving are two sons, Thomas Sommers, and his wife, Alana, of New Tripoli, and Brian Sommers, and his wife, Catherine, of Auburn, ME; two stepsons, Mark Nalesnik, and his wife, Jacqueline, of Lansford, and Bruce Nalesnik, and his wife, Koreen, of Nesquehoning; four grandchildren, Stephen Sommers, and his wife, Angela, Brian Sommers, and his companion, Andraya Rowan, Craig Sommers, and his wife, Rebecca, and Heather Urquiza; five stepgrandchildren, Jannelle Schaeffer, Jordan Schaeffer, Lena Nalesnik, Tayler Nalesnik and Delana Nalesnik; and seven great-grandchildren, Steven, Victoria, Ariana, Ellison, Rowan, Xavi and Joseba.
She was also predeceased by a stepdaughter, Lynn Schaeffer.
Service: Memorial services be will be announced at a future date. Arrangements are being provided by the Bruce A. Nalesnik Funeral Home, 57 W. Center St., Nesquehoning. Contri-butions in her name may be made to the American Cancer Society
Online condolences can be offered at www.nalesnikfh.com
.