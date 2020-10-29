1/1
Donna R. Nalesnik
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna R. Nalesnik
Donna R. Nalesnik, 81, of Nesquehoning, formerly of Lansford, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Maple Shade Meadows, Nesquehoning. She was the widow of Steve Nalesnik, who passed away in 1999.
She worked for many years as a sewer in var-ious gar-ment factories in the area.
Born in Summit Hill, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Eleanor (Christman) Derby.
She was an active member of Meed's Memorial United Methodist Church in Nesquehoning. She loved her grandchildren dearly and enjoyed spending time with them.
Surviving are two sons, Thomas Sommers, and his wife, Alana, of New Tripoli, and Brian Sommers, and his wife, Catherine, of Auburn, ME; two stepsons, Mark Nalesnik, and his wife, Jacqueline, of Lansford, and Bruce Nalesnik, and his wife, Koreen, of Nesquehoning; four grandchildren, Stephen Sommers, and his wife, Angela, Brian Sommers, and his companion, Andraya Rowan, Craig Sommers, and his wife, Rebecca, and Heather Urquiza; five stepgrandchildren, Jannelle Schaeffer, Jordan Schaeffer, Lena Nalesnik, Tayler Nalesnik and Delana Nalesnik; and seven great-grandchildren, Steven, Victoria, Ariana, Ellison, Rowan, Xavi and Joseba.
She was also predeceased by a stepdaughter, Lynn Schaeffer.
Service: Memorial services be will be announced at a future date. Arrangements are being provided by the Bruce A. Nalesnik Funeral Home, 57 W. Center St., Nesquehoning. Contri-butions in her name may be made to the American Cancer Society Online condolences can be offered at www.nalesnikfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bruce A Nalesnik Funeral Home
57 W Center St
Nesquehoning, PA 18240
(570) 669-9898
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bruce A Nalesnik Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved