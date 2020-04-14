Home

T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
Dora Stoeckel Obituary
Dora Stoeckel
Dora (Fronheiser) Stoeckel, 44, of Palmerton, passed away unexpectedly in her home Friday, April 10.
Born in Palmerton, she was a graduate of Palmerton High School, followed by Allentown Business School.
Dora was a daughter of Donna (Schlener) Lilly and the late John Fronheiser.
She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Allen Lilly; children Hailie and Trevor; sister Valerie Case; a niece and a nephew; maternal grandmother; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Dora was predeceased by her husband, Shane Stoeckel, in 2007.
Services: A celebration of life will be held in the near future. Contributions: Contributions may be made to the Dora Stoeckel funeral fund, c/o T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave, Palmerton 18071. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 14, 2020
