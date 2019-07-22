Dorcas Mae Booth

Dorcas Mae Booth, 91, of Kunkletown, passed into eternal rest on Friday, July 19, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospital Monroe Campus.

She was the wife of the late William A. Booth, who passed away on Oct. 13, 2008.

Born in Easton, she was a daughter of the late John R. Lippincott and Ida May (Gower) Lip-pincott.

She was an inspec-tor for the Ron-son Cor-poration in Dela-ware Water Gap for over 25 years before retiring.

She was a member of Christ Hamilton United Lutheran Church, the DAR, a life member of the VFW Post 2540 Ladies Auxiliary in East Stroudsburg and a member of the American Legion Post 927 in Gilbert.

She loved cooking throughout her life before going to Mrs. Bush's Personal Care Home.

Surviving are nieces and nephews and a special niece, Wanda George and her husband Bruce of Kunkletown who she spent many years with shopping, going to lunch and spending precious time together at all the family functions.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary J. Young; and by a brother, Jack Lippincott.

Service: A viewing will be held on Monday, July 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville, and on Tuesday, July 23 in the Lighthouse at Christ Hamilton United Lutheran Church from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. in Christ Hamilton United Lutheran Church followed by the interment in Mt. Eaton Cemetery in Saylorsburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Hamilton United Lutheran Church, 419 Bossardsville Road, Stroudsburg, PA 18360. www.kresgefuneralhome.com. Published in Times News on July 22, 2019