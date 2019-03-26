Mrs. Dorenda A.

Muchmore

Mrs. Dorenda A. Muchmore, 89, of Lehighton, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019, in The Juniper Village at Brookline Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, State College. She was the widow of Boyd A. Muchmore, who died July 20, 1994.

She was a self-employ-ed anti-que dea-ler.

Born in Tren-ton, N.J. on Tues-day, Nov. 12, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Felix and Pearl (Allen) von Schmidt.

She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church, Lehighton.

A pet lover, she was a highly-experienced horse trainer and performed at the Atlantic City Steel Pier with "Tony the educated horse."

In her spare time, she could be found square dancing with her husband and holding family gatherings.

Surviving are two sons, Gregory F., and his wife, Karen, of Port Matilda, and Matthew D. of Lehighton; four grandchildren, Tyler, Samuel, Ben and Jessica; nine great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

She was also predeceased by two sons, B. Douglas and 6-year-old Matthew; a sister, Sally; six brothers, Chet, Thomas "Caddy," Pat, Joe, Albert and Norman "Mert"; a half-sister Gladys; a half-brother Felix; and a grandson Seth.

Service: Funeral service 10 a.m. Thursday, March 28, Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton, with Martha Cox officiating. Further services 1 p.m. Thursday, March 28, First Presbyterian Church of Cranbury, 22 S. Main St., Cranbury, N.J. Interment, Brainerd Cemetery, Cranbury. Call 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and 9:30-10 a.m. Thursday. Contributions in her name may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Lehighton, Third and Mahoning streets, Lehighton, PA 18235. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.