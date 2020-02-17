|
|
Mrs. Doris C.
Kerschner
Mrs. Doris C. Kerschner, 88, of Long Run Road, Lehighton, passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. She was the widow of Franklin R. Kerschner, who passed away in 2001.
Born in Leh-ighton, she was a daugh-ter of the late Willis and Bertha (Loper) Gombert.
She belonged to the ILGWU and was a retired sewing machine operator for the former Fernbrook and Co., Palmerton.
Surviving are three sons, Robert B., and his wife, Donna, Gary L., and his companion Donna Kester, and Todd W., all of Lehighton; two daughters, Carol, wife of Warren Hunsicker of Lehighton, and Sherry, wife of Richard Andrews of Parryville; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.
She also raised two grandsons, Tyler Kerschner and Trent Kerschner.
She was also predeceased by a daughter, Jacquelyn Kerschner; two sisters, Margaret Drumbore and Helen Coleman; and seven brothers, Chester, Kenneth, Willard, Harold, Donald, Thomas and Cletus.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, 200 Franklin St., Weissport, with Pastor Eunice Hearn officiating. Interment, Lehighton Cemetery. Call 9-11 a.m. Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the St. Luke's Hospice House, 2455 Black River Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015, or to a .
Published in Times News on Feb. 17, 2020